Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA World Reacts To Myles Turner’s Injury

0
By on Sports

The NBA Community Responds To Myles Turner’s Injury

Myles Turner, a big man for the Indiana Pacers, has recently been mentioned in trade rumors.

He is now, however, listed on the injury report.

Turner has a stress reaction in his left foot, according to his doctor.

He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks, but he’s expected to be out past the February 10 trade deadline, according to reports.

Turner’s injury may have a significant impact on the deadline approaching.

The veteran center is also under contract for next season, but teams may be hesitant to trade for him if they aren’t sure what he can offer in the second half of this year.

The Pacers may have to accept a lower offer for Turner, or they may not be able to move the veteran center at all.

NBA World Reacts To The Myles Turner Injury News

NBA World Reacts To The Myles Turner Injury News

Comments are closed.