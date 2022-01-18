The NBA World Reacts To Myles Turner’s Injury

The NBA Community Responds To Myles Turner’s Injury

Myles Turner, a big man for the Indiana Pacers, has recently been mentioned in trade rumors.

He is now, however, listed on the injury report.

Turner has a stress reaction in his left foot, according to his doctor.

He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks, but he’s expected to be out past the February 10 trade deadline, according to reports.

Turner’s injury may have a significant impact on the deadline approaching.

The veteran center is also under contract for next season, but teams may be hesitant to trade for him if they aren’t sure what he can offer in the second half of this year.

The Pacers may have to accept a lower offer for Turner, or they may not be able to move the veteran center at all.

NBA World Reacts To The Myles Turner Injury News

No timeline was given for Myles Turner’s injury beyond Indiana’s plan to re-examine him in two weeks and re-assess his status then. Along with Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Turner has been widely seen as one of the most influential players in play before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. https://t.co/opup55nvbz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 18, 2022

Myles Turner being hurt changes the trade equation considerably. You have to think about acquiring him for next year and beyond and whatever you get this year is a bonus of sorts. Assuming you get anything at all, given the nature of his injury. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 18, 2022

Myles Turner (foot injury) when he gets traded to the Mavs for the lowered asking price of Dwight Powell: pic.twitter.com/hG6ly2g5gp — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) January 18, 2022

feel like with the foot injury it’s gonna be another one of those deadlines where myles turner is halfway to a dozen other teams but ends up being a pacer again — COURT$IDE KEV (@KEVNDU) January 18, 2022

And the Pacers thought they could get 2 1sts round picks for him. Yea right. Sending prayers to Myles Turner. He might be stuck in Indiana for at least the rest of the season https://t.co/IEouSDe1Uw — Jabari (@Jabari______) January 18, 2022