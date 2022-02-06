The NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s News From Saturday

The NBA Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s News From Saturday

Frank Vogel, desperate for a win, made a game-changing change to his starting lineup in overtime on Saturday night.

When the Lakers and Knicks went to overtime, the veteran head coach kept former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on the bench.

The Lakers went on to win 122-115.

Vogel may be persuaded to make the lineup change permanent as a result of this.

On Saturday night, Westbrook was as ineffective as usual.

He only had five points, six assists, and four rebounds in his 29 minutes on the court.

To make matters worse, during the first half of the game, he was booed by Lakers fans.

Vogel can no longer afford to play Westbrook in crucial situations.

It’s clear that the Lakers will be unable to rely on him in the future.

“THT has Russ starting OT,” Lakers Nation wrote.

“Wow.” says the speaker.

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Westbrook News

THT is in for Russ to start OT. Wow. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 6, 2022

The fact that Russ is still on this team is beyond me — JOSIAH #Niners (@DJosiahD3) February 6, 2022

He is unplayable rn because of a lack of confidence. He just ain’t there mentally … If there’s no trade, we gotta support him and build his confidence again — KC (@kc_the1) February 6, 2022