The NBA World Reacts To Tacko Fall’s News From Sunday

The NBA World Reacts To The Tacko Fall News From Sunday

So far this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA.

Unfortunately, the organization’s move on Sunday may have harmed their reputation among neutral fans.

The Cavaliers intend to waive center Tacko Fall, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Cleveland had a two-way deal with the 7-foot-6 center, who has also become a fan favorite.

According to Charania, the Cavaliers plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract to replace Fall.

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiving two-way center Tacko Fall and signing guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2022

Sad for Tacko, but makes sense. Cavs need the PG depth a lot more than they need center depth. https://t.co/ezOR21ToAu — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 9, 2022

Bummer for Tacko. Goodwin fills a more pressing need and showed some two way talent while with the team. https://t.co/l5VERYXe4p — Carter Rodriguez (@Carter_Shade) January 9, 2022

I swear to the basketball gods… I don’t care We need BOBAN and Tacko together. https://t.co/bGEqvpwCLI — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) January 9, 2022