The NBA World Reacts To Tacko Fall’s News From Sunday

Sports

So far this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA.

Unfortunately, the organization’s move on Sunday may have harmed their reputation among neutral fans.

The Cavaliers intend to waive center Tacko Fall, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Cleveland had a two-way deal with the 7-foot-6 center, who has also become a fan favorite.

According to Charania, the Cavaliers plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract to replace Fall.

