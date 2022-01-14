Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA World Reacts To The Bucks’ Defeat Of The Warriors

0
By on Sports

The NBA World Reacts To The Bucks’ Win Over The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Golden State Warriors tonight, who have the NBA’s second-best record.

Milwaukee leads Golden State 77-38 at the half.

The defending NBA champions have bounced back from back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets.

Through the first 24 minutes, Milwaukee’s dominance has been complete.

The Bucks are shooting 63% from the field, while the Warriors are shooting 27.3 percent.

Milwaukee has four players in double figures, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points).

Sure, Draymond Green isn’t playing tonight for the Warriors, but that’s not enough to explain a thrashing like this.

NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Performance Against Warriors

NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Performance Against Warriors

Comments are closed.