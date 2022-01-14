The NBA World Reacts To The Bucks’ Defeat Of The Warriors

The NBA World Reacts To The Bucks’ Win Over The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Golden State Warriors tonight, who have the NBA’s second-best record.

Milwaukee leads Golden State 77-38 at the half.

The defending NBA champions have bounced back from back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets.

Through the first 24 minutes, Milwaukee’s dominance has been complete.

The Bucks are shooting 63% from the field, while the Warriors are shooting 27.3 percent.

Milwaukee has four players in double figures, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points).

Sure, Draymond Green isn’t playing tonight for the Warriors, but that’s not enough to explain a thrashing like this.

NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Performance Against Warriors

The Bucks dropped 77 (with a silky buzzer-beating 3 from Bobby Portis) and hold a 39 (39!) point lead over one of the best teams in the league. It’s only halftime. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 14, 2022

Biggest halftime deficit for the Golden State Warriors since the merger. (via @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/P7YmcKG3Lz — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 14, 2022

“What y’all on after the game?” https://t.co/G1M9V5yRGk — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) January 14, 2022

if the Nets third quarter from last night felt like a message, the whole Bucks first half seems like a response pic.twitter.com/mJ6F6BIpC6 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 14, 2022

Wait. The Bucks are up almost 40 points at halftime against the Warriors? Is Steph playing? Is he surrounded by G-leaguers? What is happening. #GSWvsMIL — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 14, 2022