The NBA World Reacts To The Lakers’ Incredible Comeback

The NBA World Reacts To The Lakers’ Incredible Finale

The “Big Three” of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have dominated talk about the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

On Wednesday night, however, it was a rookie who emerged as the hero against the Dallas Mavericks.

Austin Reaves, a former Oklahoma guard, hit a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to lift Los Angeles to a 107-104 victory in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Lakers improved to 16-13 on the season with their third win in a row thanks to the rookie’s late-game heroics.

On the final possession of overtime, with the score tied at 104-104, LeBron James took command of the Lakers’ offense.

After drawing a double team, James tossed the ball to Wayne Ellington, who then tossed it to Russell Westbrook in the corner.

Westbrook drove hard to the middle, drawing the Mavericks’ defense’s attention, before passing to Reaves on the opposite wing.

The rookie rose to his feet and drilled the game-winning shot through contact, sending the Lakers into a frenzy.

NBA World Reacts To The Crazy Lakers Finish

AUSTIN. TYLER. REAVES. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2021

Unbelievable game in Dallas! What a shot by the rookie Austin Reaves to win it for the @lakers! Really enjoyed 👀 it #ILoveThisGame@nba — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 16, 2021

So glad I purchased that Austin Reaves jersey this week. Made tonight extra special. #Lakeshow — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 16, 2021

AUSTIN REAVES WINS IT AT THE DEATH FOR LA pic.twitter.com/Ph9nZPNR1B — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 16, 2021

Austin Reaves vs the Mavs pic.twitter.com/i8L5kcT2oS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 16, 2021

Austin Reaves is the chosen one. — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 16, 2021