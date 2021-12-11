The NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson’s Disturbing News

The NBA Community Reacts To Zion Williamson’s Disturbing News

Zion Williamson’s return to the court could be a long time coming.

The Pelicans’ star forward had a setback in his recovery from foot surgery on Saturday, according to reports.

The news was first reported by NBA insider Shams Charania and Pelicans reporter Will Guillory.

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson News

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson News

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

Tired of seeing this bro. I feel bad for him at this point https://t.co/cj7bvLV997 — Cole 🦑 (@GNGCole) December 11, 2021

Just shut him down. He shouldn’t be doing anything but water workouts until that foot is completely healed especially at his size https://t.co/Dx1i8lJnrF — I’m Not Tired Yet (@Runnin4Jesus24) December 11, 2021