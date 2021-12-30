The NCAA has made a decision for the 2022 basketball tournaments.

The NCAA has decided on basketball tournaments for 2022.

With college basketball regular season games being canceled and postponed left and right, and several college football bowl games being canceled, many are wondering how the 2022 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be affected.

The NCAA made it clear on Wednesday night that the tournaments will go on as planned.

Everything is going according to plan, according to NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt, who is in charge of basketball.

“At this time, we’re continuing to plan for the NCAA basketball championships using the standard format, schedule, and multiple host sites,” Gavitt explained.

“We are certainly keeping a close eye on the unfortunate and unexpected COVID spike and will make any necessary adjustments to ensure the championships’ health, safety, and success.”

Despite the current challenges in college basketball, the solutions to these issues during this phase of the pandemic are likely to be quite different from the drastic championship format changes we had to adopt last year.”

The men’s Final Four will be held in New Orleans, and the women’s Final Four will be held in Minneapolis.