The NCAA has released some significant spring football news.

Important Spring Football News from the NCAA
The NCAA has proposed two new proposals for spring football practice contact.
Full contact would be limited to 75 minutes in any practice that does not include a scrimmage, according to one proposal.
NCAA Announces Significant Spring Football News
NCAA Announces Significant Spring Football News
The NCAA is limiting the full contact in spring practice, a move that coincides with what the governing body did with fall camp this past year – https://t.co/7Oin6BDP5ghttps://t.co/ynDlEbReRa
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 18, 2022