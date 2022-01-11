The NCAA Reacts To The Officiating Scandal

The College Football Community Reacts To The Officiating Scandal

It wouldn’t be a national championship game without a contentious decision.

The officiating crew made a decision during the fourth quarter of the Alabama-Georgia game that could hand the Crimson Tide the national championship.

On third down in Georgia territory, Stetson Bennett was sacked for 11 yards by Christian Harris.

Bennett appeared to throw an incomplete pass while on the ground, but the officials ruled it a fumble.

As a result, Alabama took possession after Brian Branch recovered the ball near the sideline.

Bryce Young’s three-yard touchdown pass gave Alabama the lead just a few players later.

It didn’t take long for the sports world to take to social media to criticize the officials.

“Oh, the refs are selling again,” SportsTalkATLcom’s Jake Gordon said.

“If you’ve never watched college football before and saw this game and the ref calls, you’d understand why everyone hates Alabama,” Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson said.

College Football World Reacts To The Officiating Controversy

