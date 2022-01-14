The NCAA Transfer Portal has been opened by a 5-star wide receiver from the University of Southern California.

A 5-star wide receiver from USC has applied to transfer to the NCAA.

A source confirmed to The Spun on Thursday night that USC five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Despite the fact that his charges were dropped, McCoy did not play for USC this season after an offseason arrest.

In six games in 2020, he had 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Due to an illness, McCoy did not play in 2019.

After 17 days at USC, the Santa Ana, California native transferred to the University of Texas.

McCoy returned to USC that summer, but he didn’t have much of an impact on the field for the Trojans.

Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the former blue-chip recruit had entered the transfer portal.

