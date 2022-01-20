The NCAA’s new constitution has been ratified by member schools.

Member Schools of the NCAA Have Ratified the New Constitution

The NCAA’s member schools voted on Thursday to ratify a new constitution that will give schools and conferences more power.

For the NCAA’s annual convention, this constitution was the top priority.

The vote was 801 to 195 in favor of the NCAA constitution.

This new constitution, according to NCAA president Mark Emmert, is a “declaration of independence” that will allow each of the three divisions to govern itself.

According to The Associated Press, a constitution like this will “reduce college sports’ exposure to legal challenges.”

Breaking: NCAA Member Schools Have Ratified New Constitution

Breaking: NCAA Member Schools Have Ratified New Constitution