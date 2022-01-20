The NCAA’s Transgender Participation Policy Has Been Revised.

On Wednesday night, the NCAA announced that its policy on transgender athletes in sports had been updated.

This year, transgender participation in college sports has become a hot topic of conversation.

This season’s competition has been dominated by Lia Thomas, a female swimmer at Penn.

Thomas, who previously played on the men’s team, has the potential to break several NCAA records.

“Aligns transgender student-athlete participation in college sports with recent policy changes from the US and International Olympic Committees,” according to the new policy, which goes into effect immediately.

Like the Olympics, the updated NCAA policy calls for transgender participation for each sport to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport, subject to ongoing review and recommendation by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports to the Board of Governors. If there is no NGB policy for a sport, that sport’s international federation policy would be followed. If there is no international federation policy, previously established IOC policy criteria would be followed. The Board of Governors urged the divisions to provide flexibility to allow for additional eligibility if a transgender student-athlete loses eligibility based on the policy change provided they meet the newly adopted standards. The policy is effective starting with the 2022 winter championships. Transgender student-athletes will need to document sport-specific testosterone levels beginning four weeks before their sport’s championship selections. Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, transgender student-athletes will need documented levels at the beginning of their season and a second documentation six months after the first. They will also need documented testosterone levels four weeks before championship selections. Full implementation would begin with the 2023-24 academic year.