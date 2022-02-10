The Nets and Sixers have agreed to a blockbuster James Harden trade.

The Nets and Sixers have agreed to a blockbuster trade for James Harden.

James Harden got his wish, and he’s very happy about it.

A blockbuster trade involving Harden and Ben Simmons has reportedly been completed between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and Ben Simmons are on their way to Brooklyn.

In addition, the Nets will receive two first-round draft picks.

Paul Millsap is en route to Brooklyn as well.

Harden is on his way to Philly, and the NBA never disappoints.

