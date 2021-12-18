The Nets beat the Pistons in an away game, with Durant scoring a season-high 51 points.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 116-104 to maintain their lead in the Eastern Conference standings.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-104 in a Sunday NBA game, with Kevin Durant scoring a season-high 51 points.

In a game where the Nets rested another superstar, James Harden, Durant was a huge supporter of Brooklyn.

The Nets won their 19th game of the season to take over first place in the Eastern Conference.

During the 2021-22 regular season, they have eight losses.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion from Brooklyn, put on one of his best performances in Detroit, with the 33-year-old forward scoring at least 50 points six times in his 13-year NBA career.

Durant also contributed nine assists to his 51 points.

By the end of the third quarter, the Pistons were up 91-86.

However, the Nets, led by Kevin Durant, put on a strong fourth-quarter performance against them at Little Caesars Arena, scoring 30 points.

With 7:02 left in the game, Durant scored from the free-throw line to put Brooklyn up 102-92.

After his score, the gap between the winners and the runners-up was in the double digits.

The Nets never looked back in the fourth quarter, as Durant hit a 16-point jumper with 1:20 remaining to give his team a 116-100 lead.

This was their largest lead of the game so far.

Brooklyn won 116-104 against home team Detroit, which scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Patty Mills scored 18 points for the Nets against the Pistons, while LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in with 15 points for Brooklyn.

Cade Cunningham, a rookie for the Pistons, finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The Pistons were led by Frank Jackson, who had 25 points, and Saben Lee, who had 17 points.

On Tuesday, the Nets will play the Toronto Raptors of Canada.

On the other hand, on the same day, the Pistons will play the Chicago Bulls.

Before going to Chicago, Detroit had a 4-22 win-loss record.

– End result

Milwaukee Bucks 97-112 New York Knicks

104-116 Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

84-103 in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Dallas Mavericks.

112-97 in favor of the Spurs over the Pelicans.

111-116 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 106-94.