The Nets defeat the LeBron-led Lakers 122-115 on Christmas Day, with Harden and Mills shining.

On Christmas Day, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 in their return from a week-long COVID-19 hiatus.

Due to COVID-19 cases, Brooklyn’s games against the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and Portland Trail Blazers were all postponed last week.

On Saturday, the Nets started shooting guard James Harden against the Lakers, while the Eastern Conference’s other superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, remained in the league’s health and safety protocols.

In Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Brooklyn guards Harden and Patty Mills scored a combined 70 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers’ home court was renamed Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Harden had a triple-double with 36 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in Los Angeles, while Mills had 34 points and seven assists.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers had a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

LeBron James scored 39 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out seven assists for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Malik Monk had 20.

By the end of the third quarter, Brooklyn had a 102-82 lead, but Los Angeles closed the gap in the fourth.

With 45 seconds remaining, Lakers guard Malik Monk scored a layup to tie the game at 115-115.

With 40 seconds left, the Nets took a 118-115 lead after Nic Claxton scored an alley-oop dunk and a foul.

With 20.6 seconds remaining in the game, Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook missed a driving dunk and was fouled by Nets guard Harden.

Harden made a pair of free throws to put his team up 120-115.

James then missed a three-point attempt for the Lakers.

Harden was fouled again by the Lakers after grabbing the rebound, allowing him to score from the free-throw line.

This season, the Eastern Conference leaders Nets have won 22 games and lost nine.

The Lakers are currently ranked seventh in the Western Conference with a 16-18 win-loss record.

The Lakers have now lost five straight games, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, the Nets will travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers.

The Lakers will compete in the meantime.

