The Nets’ game against the Heat has been postponed by the NBA.

Thursday’s game was canceled because the Nets lacked the required eight players.

Due to COVID-19, Thursday’s NBA match between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers in Portland has been postponed.

“The NBA announced today that the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Dec.

The 23rd has been rescheduled.

“The Nets do not have the required eight available players to play against the Trail Blazers,” the NBA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ten Nets players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, including team superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

This was the third Nets game postponed in the last week, after games against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday were both canceled.

The Nets’ next game is scheduled for Christmas Day, December 25th, in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

