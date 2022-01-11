The New England Patriots released their injury report for Tuesday.

Tuesday’s Injury Report for the New England Patriots is now available.

The New England Patriots are preparing for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season.

New England released an injury report for today, and the good news is that no players would have had to sit out if the team had practiced.

However, 12 players, including rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, were listed as limited.

After injuring his right leg late in the fourth quarter, Barmore left Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

At first, it appeared that the key defender would miss the playoffs, but later reports suggested that Barmore would be able to play.

The complete list of limited players is listed below.

New England Patriots Release Their Tuesday Injury Report

New England Patriots Release Their Tuesday Injury Report