The new loan rules, as well as the implications of Fifa regulations for Chelsea, Man City, and other Premier League clubs, are explained.

The new loan rules, as well as the implications of Fifa regulations for Chelsea, Man City, and other Premier League clubs, are discussed.

The new Fifa rules aim to improve youth development and prevent clubs from “hoarding” players.

To “prevent the hoarding of players,” Fifa has introduced new regulations limiting the number of loan moves clubs can sanction.

From July 1, clubs will be limited to having eight players loaned out and eight players loaned in per season.

From July 2023 to July 2024, the number will drop to seven, and then to six.

Players under the age of 21 are exempt from the cap, as are players who have been “club trained,” meaning they have spent at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21 with either their current club or another in the same national association.

In the Premier League, these are known as “homegrown” players.

Fifa said the rules would “clarify the purpose of loans” and limit “excessive and abusive practices” in a statement distributed through their official channels.

The rules, which are still awaiting final approval from the Fifa council, were supposed to go into effect in 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic’s outbreak.

Loans will be limited to a maximum of one year, with two-year loans – such as James Rodriguez’s move from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich or Moise Kean’s stint with Juventus – being banned.

Players who are already on loan will not be allowed to “sub-loan,” and the number of loans agreed upon between two clubs will be limited to three in and three out per season.

As a result, Premier League clubs will need to rethink their loan policies in the future.

Chelsea currently has nine senior players on loan, including Danny Drinkwater, who is 31 years old.

Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who were signed for a total of £77 million, are still on the books, but are currently playing for Besiktas and AC Milan, respectively.

Ethan Ampadu and Billy Gilmour are the only Chelsea loanees who are under the age of 21, but Jake Clarke-Salter and Danny Drinkwater are club trained.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has 14 players on loan, including Issa Kabore, Ante Palaversa, and Diego Rosa, all of whom are under the age of 21, and Patrick Roberts, who is a homegrown player.

Amongst the others.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.