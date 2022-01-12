‘The new Neuer’ – Watch Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara cry after receiving the Afcon MOTM award.

SIERRA LEONE goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara put in an outstanding performance against Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, earning his team a point.

In their first Group E match, the West Africans were expected to lose to defending champions Algeria.

Sierra Leone played for the first time in an AFCON match since 1996 today.

Since October 2018, Algeria hadn’t failed to score in a match.

Until Mohamed Kamara’s outstanding goalkeeping performance earned a 0-0 draw for (hashtag)TeamSierraLeone.

He was overcome with emotion after winning Man of the Match.

However, a fantastic performance from their 22-year-old goalkeeper earned them a goalless draw.

In a breakout 90 minutes for the youngster, Kamara made a string of outstanding saves to thwart the AFCON holders.

With seven saves in the game, he became the first goalkeeper to win Man of the Match at this year’s tournament.

In a touching moment after receiving the award after the match, Kamara broke down in tears.

On social media, he was praised for his outstanding performance.

“Kamara is the new Neuer,” someone said.

“He fought until the very last minute, and he definitely deserves it,” one person added.

“I congratulate him despite the fact that I am an Algerian.”

“You are a true warrior.”

“This melts my heart, it must have taken a lot to achieve such a remarkable feat, and it’s so thrilling he got applauded for it cos Sierra Leone leveling up to a big AFCON contender like Algeria is no small feat,” a third said.

“Congratulations to Mohamed Kamara, and best wishes for more outstanding victories.”

Prior to their match against Sierra Leone, Algeria had scored in 35 consecutive games, dating back to October 2018.

But Kamara thwarted them, and they now have to qualify through the group, which is a much more difficult task.

Along with Algeria and Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea are in Group E.

On Wednesday, the Ivorians open their AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea.

So far, the tournament has been devoid of goals, with only nine scored in the first nine games.

