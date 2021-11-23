The New Orleans Saints have issued a discouraging update on Alvin Kamara.

A discouraging update on Alvin Kamara has been released by the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints have a short week to recover from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Alvin Kamara’s return to the lineup by Thursday will be difficult due to only three days of rest.

According to the latest Saints injury report, their chances of getting their starting running back back on the field before Thanksgiving are slim.

Kamara was listed on the New Orleans injury report on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Despite the fact that the Saints didn’t practice after their 40-29 loss to the Eagles yesterday, the four-time Pro Bowl running back was listed as a non-participant on the injury report due to a knee injury.

Kamara has already missed the team’s last two games due to the same injured knee, and his availability for the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills is now in jeopardy.

Despite the fact that the Saints offense has put up a respectable number of points without Kamara on the field over the last two weeks, it’s clear that the unit isn’t the same without him.

New Orleans has scored 50 points in two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, but more than half of those came in the fourth quarter, when the games were already out of reach.

Mark Ingram, the Saints’ backup running back, has been one of the offense’s few bright spots since Kamara’s absence.

He’s racked up 221 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the last two games, but it hasn’t been enough to help New Orleans win either game.

With Thanksgiving only three days away, Kamara faces an uphill battle if he hopes to play against the Bills.

If he doesn’t recover in time, the Saints’ chances of pulling off an upset will plummet.

