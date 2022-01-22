The New York Giants have appointed a new general manager.

The New York Giants parted ways with four-year general manager Dave Gettleman after yet another disappointing season, leaving a glaring GM vacancy.

Joe Schoen, the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, emerged as a leading candidate to succeed him shortly after this move.

He was the first and only candidate to be called back for a second interview with the Giants earlier this week, after landing the first interview.

Schoen was offered the job and accepted it on Friday.

“Joe, welcome to Big Blue.

On Twitter, the Giants announced the hiring of Joe Schoen as their new general manager.

