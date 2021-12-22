The New York Giants’ Most Recent Roster Change Is Going Viral

The latest roster move by the New York Giants has gone viral.

Every week, the NFL conducts dozens of roster transactions, some of which are forgotten until the players take the field on Sunday.

The New York Giants, on the other hand, just made a low-impact roster move that everyone is talking about.

The Giants have added Dwayne Johnson Jr. to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

After four years at San Diego State, Johnson is in his first NFL season as a safety.

Of course, the vast majority of NFL fans associate Dwayne Johnson’s name with someone else entirely.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a former Miami Hurricanes defender who went on to become a professional wrestler and A-list actor.

Despite the fact that The Rock and Dwayne Jr. have the same name, they are not related.

It’s likely they’ve never met before.

That hasn’t stopped a slew of Twitter users from responding in kind in the comments and retweets:

I feel like The Rock is a little past his prime for the NFL https://t.co/QKcCFlWjL2pic.twitter.com/cXiZftXwzD — Your Best Friend’s Black Friend (@IAmStatMatt) December 22, 2021