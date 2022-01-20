The New York Jets are reportedly in talks about a major contract.

During their 4-13 season, the New York Jets did not have many standout players.

However, they’re already working on re-signing one of their few stars ahead of a crucial offseason.

Jets All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios revealed during an appearance on Pardon My Take that he and the team have discussed a new contract.

Berrios was the Jets’ most versatile player in 2021, leading the league in kick return average while rushing for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

“We’ve talked,” Berrios told SNY, but he made it clear that he isn’t set on playing for the Jets in 2022.

“I don’t think of it in terms of, ‘Oh, I want to go to this division or this conference,'” Berrios explained.

“At the very least, that’s not where my mind is.”

