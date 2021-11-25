The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to their roster.

A New Quarterback Has Joined The New York Jets.

The New York Jets have bolstered their quarterback position with the addition of some much-needed depth.

New York is now dealing with a COVID-19 situation, as Joe Flacco and Mike White have been placed on the reserve list due to quarterback Zach Wilson’s injury.

While Wilson is expected to return to the Jets, the AFC East team is in desperate need of depth heading into the weekend.

The Jets reportedly added James Morgan to the practice squad on Wednesday.

“The Jets have signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad, a 2020 draft pick they waived during the preseason.

Flacco and White are on the COVID-19 list, which adds to the QB insurance.

“There are now five quarterbacks in the house,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini tweeted.

The Jets will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

The game between New York and Houston will begin at 1 p.m.

ET

