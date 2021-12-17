The New York Nets’ general manager’s old remark about Kyrie Irving has gone viral.

The New York Nets’ General Manager’s Old Remark About Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

Kyrie Irving has yet to appear in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but that will soon change.

Irving is expected to return to the team, according to multiple reports released on Friday.

The Nets are bringing Irving back as a part-time player for games outside of New York, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is due to Irving’s failure to comply with New York City’s vaccine requirement.

Sean Marks, the Nets’ general manager, stated in October that having a part-time player on his roster for the 2021-22 season was not an option.

“We’re looking to put together a group of people who will be able to fully participate,” Marks told reporters.

“That’s it, and we’re not looking for half-time partners.”

Marks’ position on the subject has clearly shifted.

