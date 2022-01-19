The news from Wednesday has instilled optimism in Giants fans.

The news from Wednesday gave Giants fans a lot of reason to be optimistic.

The New York Giants are looking for a new head coach, but they must first hire a new general manager.

According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan, the team is finally offering something they haven’t done in recent years.

Candidates for general manager are reportedly given “carte blanche” to make organizational changes.

“The most encouraging thing to take away from this Giants GM search is that, according to what I’ve heard, they’re giving candidates carte blanche to reshape the organization,” Raanan wrote in his report.

“Regardless of who is hired, the Giants’ way of doing business is about to change dramatically.”

Fans appear to be enthusiastic about the news.

“This is HUGE!!! The new general manager will have complete control over the franchise and will be able to set a new, higher standard.

One analyst stated, “The behind-the-scenes changes ARE COMING.”