The next generation of sporting superstars: Erling Haaland, Coco Gauff, Daniel Dubois…

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. On the biggest occasion of the NFL season and the grandest stage of them all, a superstar in the form of Patrick Mahomes was born.

The 24-year-old quarterback pulled off a stunning 21-point, seven-minute turnaround to inspire Kansas City to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and lead them to Super Bowl glory. With the greatest prize already won, Mahomes now looks set to dominate the NFL for the next decade.

But what players from other major sports will be the next to ascend to greatness? We asked our reporters to name the one talent who will break through and take their sport by storm over the next 10 years.

There was a point this season where there were still question marks around Erling Haaland. Sure, he was smashing in goals in the Champions League but he was only testing himself domestically in the Austrian Bundesliga. He’s since moved to Borussia Dortmund, scored seven goals in just 133 minutes and basically proved any doubts were utter nonsense.

It took him just 34 minutes to score a hat-trick on his debut. He’s a unique talent. Haaland is strong but loves running off the last defender. He has the technical ability of a much smaller man, in part because he was slight until his mid-teens when he underwent a sudden growth spurt. More than anything, he’s addicted to goals and is always chasing his next hit.

The 19-year-old is clearly a generational talent.

When it comes to be finding the next big thing in world cricket, you can be pretty sure that India is a safe bet. The Indian Premier League has become a hotbed for exciting, young talent, with a seemingly endless conveyor belt of free-hitting batsmen capable of hitting shots to any part of the ground.

But none has made quite so explosive a start as 5ft 4in 20-year-old Prithvi Shaw, and he has been setting pulses racing for nearly two years now. Virat Kohli – and there can be no greater judge in world cricket right now – is a fan and India coach Ravi Shastri has said: ‘There’s a bit of Sachin [Tendulkar] there, a bit of Viru [Sehwag] in him – and when he walks there’s a bit of Lara as well’. No pressure then.

From 20 first-class matches he has an average of 62, at an astonishing strike rate of 81 with nine hundreds. He made two Test appearances for India against West Indies in 2018, scoring a ton and a half-century to average 119 at a strike rate of 94. He was named man of the series.

Since first coming to prominence when he hit a record 546 from 330 balls in Indian schools cricket in 2013 he has risen to meet every challenge. Now he’s set to open the batting in the ODI series in New Zealand. Watch out for more pyrotechnics.

Across the pond there seems to be a production line of huge-hitting, all-American beefcakes that have set the ‘Baba Booey’ boys’ hollering, Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa and Matt Wolff to name but three. But it is a European developed by the American college system who, along with Spain’s current world No 3 Jon Rahm, looks best set to dominate golf as the likes of Tiger Woods and, eventually, Rory McIlroy fade with age.

Erik Hovland has a swing you won’t forget in a hurry – his standard swing is pure poetry in motion but he has also been known to pause at the top, start his downswing, stop, recock and then unleash with massive power.

The 22-year-old Norwegian was the low amateur in last year’s Masters then set a new lowest 72-hole score by an amateur in the US Open, breaking the previous record, held by none other than Jack Nicklaus since 1960. Not content with that, straight after turning pro he then smashed the PGA Tour record of consecutive rounds in the 60s, posting 19 consecutive rounds of scores under 70.

One word: wow.

The Gloucester speedster is widely known as a teenage sensation in the world of rugby with the recently turned 19-year-old now part of Wales’ senior squad after receiving a call-up to their Six Nations squad.

He is earning plaudits left, right and centre with Sportsmail’s Sir Clive Woodward tipping Rees-Zammit to be a success for the current holders because he has ‘serious wheels’ and is ‘mature beyond his years’.

The 6ft 3in starlet, who has been labelled the new George North, has taken the Premiership by storm this season, scoring five tries for Gloucester to force his way into Wayne Pivac’s squad.

Gloucester moved to tie their fresh-faced wing to a new long-term deal in January with Rees-Zammit in their history books as the club’s youngest ever Premiership player, youngest ever player in a European match and the youngest player ever to score a Premiership hat-trick.

Rees-Zammit, who qualified to play for England but opted to represent his native Wales, was named the Premiership Player of the Month for December 2019 – which again shows his rise to the top at his tender age.

He has been anointed an upcoming king by Tyson Fury, put together one of the fiercest knockout reels in the heavyweight division and is the favourite to beat Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce in his next fight. Now seems like an apt time to remind you that Daniel Dubois is still only 22 years old.

Dubois only turned over to the paid ranks two years ago but is already becoming a household name on these shores. There is nothing brash about this young man; you wouldn’t have heard about him for his one-liners or trash talk, he does his talking in the ring. With the raw, explosive power he possesses, there is little need to up-sell anyway.

When Dubois fights, you can expect a devastating finish. He has blasted out every man put in front of him so far with 13 of his 14 victories coming inside the distance. He is climbing up the heavyweight ladder quicker than most would have anticipated too and looks on a collision course with Anthony Joshua. And with a straight-down-to-business attitude and few interests away from the ring to distract him from the prize, Dubois looks a safe bet to take over the baton and fly the flag for Britain in the heavyweight division for the next decade.

All eyes on Formula One’s future appear to be on the supremely talented Max Verstappen but bubbling under the surface is Charles Leclerc, who is just as capable of dominating the next decade.

Ferrari were a relative shambles following their non-existent title fight last term, but Leclerc still impressed overall to take his first two F1 wins. This included Ferrari’s first at the Italian Grand Prix since 2010 when under extreme pressure from a partisan Tifosi and a menacing charge of Lewis Hamilton he put in a stunning defensive drive to keep the world champion at bay.

Leclerc even outperformed and outscored his four-time world champion team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari have shown their faith in the gifted Monegasque by tying him down to a deal until 2024.

There are still silly mistakes in the 22-year-old and he also lacks a little maturity but these were things that plagued Hamilton’s early years and the Brit is on the cusp of becoming the greatest F1 driver of all time.

‘Coco Mania’ is as infectious as anything else in sport right now. Having burst onto the tour with a surprise win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon last summer, Gauff has showed signs of wilting under the bright lights that now follow her everywhere she goes.

Not turning 16 until March, Gauff’s ceiling should be enough to scare the rest of the WTA Tour. Her serve is thunderous, and while she remains a prodigy at the start of her professional career, she appears to have all the attributes to become an immovable force in women’s tennis.

Her win over defending champion and former world No 1 Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open – having lost to her months prior at the US Open and overcome by emotion – shows how she can adapt quickly to mix it with the very best. At both Wimbledon and the Australian Open, she has been eliminated by the eventual winners in Simona Halep and Sofia Kenin respectively.

Still a teenager but playing like a seasoned pro, Gauff will never again be underestimated by her peers and with new champions emerging all the time in the women’s game, Gauff looks best placed to take control.

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first Games for some time without its superstar – Usain Bolt. However, 22-year-old Noah Lyles could be the man to light up the track and become the face of the sport over the next decade.

The American broke Bolt’s 200m Paris meeting record last year and is being hailed as the next sensation. Lyles is targeting Olympic gold this summer after claiming gold in the 200m at the World Championships in Doha.

Lyles has got the character and personality to create a new story in athletics – he can do back-flips, was a model at Paris Fashion Week and aims to bring out a rap album. He does not want to be compared to the legendary Bolt but instead devise his own path. ‘It’s always the same, isn’t it?’ he said. ‘Why do I have to be the next him? People have to do better than asking about that every time. Me? I’m the current Noah Lyles.’

Zabit Magomedsharipov is a mouthful to pronounce and a handful in the octagon. He’s the No 3-ranked featherweight in the UFC and all indications are that the Russian is a special talent.

He’s a tall, rangy fighter with a deadly ground game and remarkable matrix-like timing on the feet. In six UFC fights, Zabit has won $200,000 in bonuses, two for performance of the night and two for fight of the night.

He’s won 14 fights on the spin, hails from Dagestan, the same fighting hotbed that produced Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his well-respected coach Mark Henry reckons he’d wipe the floor with Conor McGregor.

Zabit is entering his prime at 28 and while MMA fans are familiar with him, the next decade could see him become an international star.

The future of basketball is in great hands with the likes of Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Trae Young all set for glittering careers. However, none quite have the upside of Zion Williamson.

The fanfare for the 19-year-old before he even reached the NBA was huge due to his level of talent shown at collegiate level for Duke. Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant hailed him as ‘a once-in-a-generation athlete’ before he even played professionally.

A knee injury halted his introduction to the NBA but, now fit, he has shown the world already his capabilities. On his debut he scored 17 straight points for the New Orleans Pelicans in a four-minute span in the fourth quarter.

The power forward is averaging 19.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 assists in the seven games he’s played since – with his opponents endorsing him for a long career post-match.

‘He’ll be a really good player for a lot of years to come,’ reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said after facing him with the Milwaukee Bucks. ‘He’s out there helping the team; he’s competing as hard as possible. He’s just gotta stay healthy, and he’s gonna have a bright future.’

If he reaches his expectations then Williamson will dominate the NBA for a long time.