The ‘next John Terry’ and a Barcelona prodigy are among five Chelsea wonderkids who could make an impact.

CHELSEA has one of the best youth academies in the world, and we are seeing the results in the senior squad right now.

Mason Mount and Reece James, for example, are consistently performing well and have established themselves as important first-team players.

Having a quality academy to call upon seems even more important at a time when teams may be expected to use academy players more than usual due to Covid-19 causing player shortages as well as busy schedules.

So, who will be the next Mount or James to emerge from our illustrious Cobham academy?

Simon Phillips, a Chelsea supporter, looks at five academy wonderkids who could break into the senior squad in 2022.

Mbuyamba, who has matured beyond his years and is fresh out of the Barcelona school of hard knocks, already has the build and physical qualities to play in the Premier League.

He’s only 19, but he’s already been called up to train with the senior team under Thomas Tuchel on several occasions.

He is the epitome of the modern-day centre back: quick on his feet, strong, quick in the air, and composed in possession.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Mbuyamba is one of those players who, if drafted into the senior team right now and forced to start a game, would not cause too much concern.

He has the ability to play at the highest level if necessary, but more time to develop is preferred.

Another youngster who has been training with Tuchel and made his debut against Brentford in the Carabao Cup just before the holidays.

Vale has a bright future ahead of him, and he’s already demonstrating that he has that extra something in his game that could propel him to new heights.

He also benefits from his versatility, as he can play in a variety of midfield and attack positions.

Vale is only 18 years old, but he already has a lot of maturity and confidence on the pitch and can contribute a lot.

He is, however, staying grounded and has a good competitive head on his shoulders, as are the majority of these Chelsea youngsters.

Vale has a good chance of being called up by Tuchel again in the coming months, and he’ll be one to watch in 2022.

This one’s a bit of a gamble, but…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.