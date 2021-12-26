The NFL Community Reacts To A Brutal Call During The Browns-Packers Game

The NFL Community Reacts To The Brutal Browns-Packers Game Call

The Green Bay Packers took on the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The Packers won by a score of 24-22, making it an unusual game.

Despite forcing four interceptions out of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Green Bay only won by two points.

The most recent interception was also not without controversy.

Mayfield dropped back to pass and attempted to find Donovan Peoples-Jones in the middle of the field.

Despite the fact that the former Michigan standout appeared to be impeded, no penalty was called on the play.

It resulted in a Packers interception, effectively ending the game.

It’s safe to say that the decision did not go over well with fans.

Baker, on the other hand, had also fallen short of winning the game.

“That was clearly pass interference, and the officials missed it at the worst possible moment.”

Of course, the Browns might not be in this position if Baker Mayfield hadn’t thrown the first three interception passes.

Both scenarios are possible, according to NFL analyst Aaron Torres.

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Call From Browns-Packers Game

That was clearly a pass interference, missed by the officials at the worst possible time. Of course if Baker Mayfield hadn’t thrown the first three INT’s, the Browns might not be in this position to begin with. Both can be true — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 26, 2021

The scriptures are easier to understand than pass interference — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) December 26, 2021