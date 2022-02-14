The NFL Community Reacts To A Photo Of A Rams Player’s Daughter

The NFL Community Reacts To A Photo Of The Daughter Of A Rams Player

The Super Bowl is currently being played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Andrew Whitworth’s only two teams.

Whitworth began his NFL career with the Bengals before joining the Rams.

He’s now in his second Super Bowl with the team as a result of the move.

Whitworth won the prestigious award of NFL Man of the Year earlier this week.

That fact was highlighted by NBC during the second quarter of tonight’s game, but it was a member of his family who was the center of attention.

Instead of watching the game (yes, it was between quarters), Whitworth’s daughter was reading a magazine – or a book.

Fans, on the other hand, adored what she was doing.

“NFL MVP Andrew Whitworth becomes the third player in his 40s to start a (hashtag)SuperBowl.

The Recount tweeted, “His daughter is celebrating by reading at the game.”

