The NFL Community Reacts to a Veteran Coach’s Controversial Statement

The NFL Community Responds to a Veteran Coach’s Controversial Admission

On social media today, an anonymous NFL head coach’s recent controversial admission about Aaron Rodgers is making the rounds.

“[Aaron] Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady wants to talk about the entire game,” an anonymous coach said.

The thing is, Tom Brady, like Aaron Rodgers, will be watching the rest of the NFL Playoffs from home.

Using the same logic as the coach, Brady couldn’t have been solely focused on football.

With that said, the majority of Rodgers’ storylines this season had nothing to do with football.

That’s an issue.

NFL World Reacts To Veteran Coach’s Controversial Admission

NFL World Reacts To Veteran Coach’s Controversial Admission

I know Brady is also sitting home, but I had said this all last week. Rodgers was never focused on the game, just wanted to air his frustrations in the media for.. whatever reason. Maybe McAfee’s wasn’t cool enough idk. And it cost him, and boy was it bad. https://t.co/ad5m3ZTtIh — folzybear (@folzyfantasy15) January 25, 2022

And they both sitting at home RN. people advocate for WHATEVER they want. Doesn’t make you more or less of a football player. https://t.co/7I0oA7JerZ — Greg Gilmore (@The_GilmoreEra) January 25, 2022