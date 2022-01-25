Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to a Veteran Coach’s Controversial Statement

On social media today, an anonymous NFL head coach’s recent controversial admission about Aaron Rodgers is making the rounds.

“[Aaron] Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady wants to talk about the entire game,” an anonymous coach said.

The thing is, Tom Brady, like Aaron Rodgers, will be watching the rest of the NFL Playoffs from home.

Using the same logic as the coach, Brady couldn’t have been solely focused on football.

With that said, the majority of Rodgers’ storylines this season had nothing to do with football.

That’s an issue.

