The NFL Community Reacts to Aaron Donald’s Punishment

The National Football League will receive a portion of Aaron Donald’s next salary.

During the Rams’ 34-11 thrashing of the Cardinals, Donald faced off against offensive lineman DJ Humphries.

During the exchange, Humphries appeared to be grabbed around the neck by the Rams’ defensive nightmare.

Donald (dollar)10,815 was fined by the NFL for his behavior.

“(hashtag)Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined (dollar)10,815 for unnecessary roughness after a play Monday night, roughhousing with (hashtag)Cardinals OT DJ Humphries,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

“Humphries did not receive a monetary penalty.”

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald Punishment News

Donald should have been ejected for attempting to choke Humphries. $10,815 is a pathetic fine. It is only $500 more than Chandler Jones was punished for honoring NFL great Freddie Joe Nunn. https://t.co/BzT0FXhXpO — Burd’s Eye View (@AZCard_BurdsEye) January 22, 2022

Choked DJ and only got fined 10k, yet Ceedee gets fined more for wearing his socks to high. Keep pushing that LA agenda NFL https://t.co/cP4YpE7hTl — Jack (@PlayoffChase2) January 22, 2022