The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Admission This Week

Aaron Rodgers has stated that he has no regrets about his comments about the Chicago Bears prior to the game on Sunday night.

This evening, the Packers and Bears will face off on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Rodgers’ Packers beat the Bears in Chicago earlier this season.

Rodgers scored a touchdown late in the game and told some Bears fans, “I own you!”

Rodgers stated emphatically this week that he has no regrets about what he said.

“What I said will be used against me at some point — that’s just the way things work.”

“However, I have no regrets for saying what I said, and I believe the record speaks for itself,” Rodgers said.

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Admitted This Week

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Admitted This Week