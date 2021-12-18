The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Alarming Admission

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Uncomfortable Admission
Aaron Rodgers, the Packers quarterback and part-owner of the Chicago Bears, delivered another knockout punch on Sunday night, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns.
With the 45-30 win, the 10-3 Packers extended their NFC North lead to four games.
In the postgame press conference, however, the shadow of A-Rod’s fractured toe loomed large.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Concerning Admission
During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021
Seems like it’d be best if he rested this week and came back against Cleveland tbh. https://t.co/4olf7aE1JS
— Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) December 13, 2021
Kind of feel like his toe thing is one big troll https://t.co/91kef3SJMh
— Ghosthoffa – The Lucky Rabbit (@ghosthoffa) December 13, 2021
I think the best thing for the Packers to do would to be to rest Rodgers. Let him get healthy for the playoffs 😅 https://t.co/CiUyjtQMoJ
— Brian (@Bmore_Sports8) December 13, 2021
Quick! He should ask Joe Rogan for advice! https://t.co/AIYF7tEfop
— Here Comes Danta Claus 🎅 🎅🎅 (@OhHiDanNye) December 13, 2021