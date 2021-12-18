The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Alarming Admission

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Uncomfortable Admission

Aaron Rodgers, the Packers quarterback and part-owner of the Chicago Bears, delivered another knockout punch on Sunday night, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

With the 45-30 win, the 10-3 Packers extended their NFC North lead to four games.

In the postgame press conference, however, the shadow of A-Rod’s fractured toe loomed large.

During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

Seems like it’d be best if he rested this week and came back against Cleveland tbh. https://t.co/4olf7aE1JS — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) December 13, 2021

Kind of feel like his toe thing is one big troll https://t.co/91kef3SJMh — Ghosthoffa – The Lucky Rabbit (@ghosthoffa) December 13, 2021

I think the best thing for the Packers to do would to be to rest Rodgers. Let him get healthy for the playoffs 😅 https://t.co/CiUyjtQMoJ — Brian (@Bmore_Sports8) December 13, 2021