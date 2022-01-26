The NFL Community Reacts to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’s News

On Tuesday night, it was reported that Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to be teammates on the same NFL team.

Rodgers and Adams are considering moving to Denver to play for the Broncos, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Rodgers has been linked to Denver on several occasions.

The Broncos were considered frontrunners to sign the reigning NFL MVP before he returned to Green Bay last offseason.

These rumors, on the other hand, may have more validity.

Rodgers stated earlier this week that if the Packers go into “rebuilding mode” due to cap concerns, he will not play for them.

Fans are ecstatic about the prospect of Rodgers and Adams teaming up in Denver, especially since Rodgers now has a plethora of other weapons at his disposal.

One fan predicted that Sutton, Adams, Jeudy, Patrick, and Fant would be filthy.

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams News

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams News

Sutton, Adams, Jeudy, Patrick, and Fant would be filthy https://t.co/McTo2GPEPD — Johnny Footlong (@RGeezyNBA) January 26, 2022