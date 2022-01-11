The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Giants Remarks

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Remarks About The Giants

Playing for Joe Judge’s New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers would lose his mind.

On Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his weekly interview with Pat McAfee.

During the show, one thing led to another, and Rodgers couldn’t help but bring up the Giants’ most recent misfortune.

On third and nine at their own five-yard line last Sunday, the Giants called a quarterback sneak.

It was a humiliating situation.

And it was noticed by players like Aaron Rodgers.

On Tuesday, he commented on the Giants’ quarterback sneak on third-and-nine.

“You’re in it to win it.”

Nobody wants to be a part of knelt to take a tie.

“I’d go insane,” Rodgers said.

“You know what would nearly drive me insane as much as that… third-and-9 on the minus-five, let’s go in goal line personnel and run a QB sneak.”

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Giants

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Giants

“You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5” 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVEpic.twitter.com/dGsHzySZ2X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

Joe Judge should never be a Head Coach again. Look at three former NFL players including the current MVP just openly mock him. https://t.co/RYzy1aB7Am — Steve Angelovich 🦁 (@angelsteve89) January 11, 2022

Guess it is safe to say he would not be interested in coming to my Giants. QB SNEAK ON 3RD AND 9 ON THE GIANTS OWN 4 YARD LINE, WHAT ARE WE DOING? https://t.co/NdDdhDEdpf — Nick Bonet (@NickBonet) January 11, 2022