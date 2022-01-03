The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Monday

The Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC Championship Game.

With a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, the New York Giants clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

The game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 will be strictly for stats, but Aaron Rodgers and company plan to play.

Following Sunday night’s win, the Packers’ star quarterback and his teammates revealed that they will face Detroit.

“This is the first game where my toe hasn’t given me any problems, and I didn’t have to take any painkillers before the game,” Rodgers said afterward.

“It makes me very happy.”

There was a time a few weeks ago when we started to project that if we could get the one seed, we’d have two-plus weeks off, but I’m playing next week, and I expect Davante (Adams) and our guys to play as well, so we’re looking forward to finishing the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play next week, along with the other starters and adds Randall Cobb will “obviously” be back. He may or may not be among the starters who play in Week 18 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 3, 2022

I’d be shocked if Aaron Rodgers plays week 18. Currently no line available but I will be targeting Lions 1st half and full game when we get the opportunity. — George Kent (@Bambino_Bets) January 3, 2022

Rodgers won’t play in Week 18, but he went from -175 to -400 to repeat as MVP after clinching the top seed in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/eQ6WJF5Ctj — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) January 3, 2022

Aaron Rodgers was adamant against a 17 game schedule for the entire league and he won’t be playing one this year — Mark Tauscher (@MarkTauscher65) January 3, 2022