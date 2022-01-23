Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Saturday

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Saturday Night

Aaron Rodgers has stated that he will not play for the Green Bay Packers next season.

Rodgers held a postgame press conference with the media after his team’s heartbreaking 13-10 playoff loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.

He spoke about his future plans almost immediately.

“I’m going to take some time and talk to the people around here, and then I’m going to take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Aaron Rodgers News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Aaron Rodgers News

Comments are closed.