The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Saturday Night

Aaron Rodgers has stated that he will not play for the Green Bay Packers next season.

Rodgers held a postgame press conference with the media after his team’s heartbreaking 13-10 playoff loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.

He spoke about his future plans almost immediately.

“I’m going to take some time and talk to the people around here, and then I’m going to take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Rodgers in his future: “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision.” pic.twitter.com/8gPMOfQHx6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022

“Before free agency” is an interesting way to put this from someone who is VERY calculated in what he says. Rodgers isn’t set to become a free agent this offseason. https://t.co/HkaH1hmBvw — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2022

If this is the way the Rodgers/Adams era ends in Green Bay, what a dud to end it on. Thankful for everything they’ve done, but damn. https://t.co/v4tpvVg3tM — JJ (@jjreva50) January 23, 2022