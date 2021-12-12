The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ Injury on Sunday

Following a bye week, the Green Bay Packers are back in action.

On Sunday night, the NFC North team will face the Chicago Bears in a key divisional matchup.

Following his comments about the Bears fan base, all eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ feet will be scrutinized as well.

During the bye week, Rodgers decided against foot surgery.

For the rest of the season, he’ll play through his toe injury.

Rodgers will almost certainly miss the rest of the season due to his foot injury, according to ESPN.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Aaron Rodgers News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Aaron Rodgers News