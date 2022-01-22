The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Open Admission

Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers in a few hours, with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback, grabbed the headlines before the game even started.

Rodgers explained why he’s being more open this season in an interview with NFL Network’s Kay Adams.

“I think I was a little bit more of an enigma for a long time because I was quiet about my personal life,” Rodgers admitted.

“There comes a time when enough is enough.

I’m going to use my platform to be more open and honest about issues that need to be addressed.

It’s about caring about important things, and my story is important.”

Rodgers said earlier this week in an ESPN interview that he felt “silenced,” prompting fans to mock the quarterback.

One person commented, “This silent guy is everywhere.”

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission

this silenced guy is everywhere https://t.co/aBBQxoCTDO — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) January 22, 2022

Aaron Rodgers “I’m being silenced” Also Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/dT5T79m2IA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 22, 2022