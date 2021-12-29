The NFL Community Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement Remarks

Reports attempted to predict what path Aaron Rodgers would take if he left the Green Bay Packers during the previous NFL offseason when he was the center of attention.

Retirement appears to be one of the options on the table.

Rodgers and the Packers were able to work out their differences, or at least bury them, and reunite for the 2021 season.

With the regular season coming to an end, new questions about the 38-year-old quarterback’s future have surfaced.

Rodgers appears to be considering retirement once again.

Rodgers said on Wednesday he hasn’t ruled out retiring after the 2021 season.

He explained that when he decides to hang up his cleats for good, he wants to end his career on a high note and “not be a bum.”

This year, the reigning MVP is doing just that, and he’s the favorite to win the league’s top individual honor for the second year in a row.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season,” Rodgers said, according to Ryan Wood. “Playing next year will definitely be in the thought process.”

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Retirement

Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out retiring after this season: “I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process.” He says it’s important for him to “not be a bum” on his way out, but play at high level. He’s doing that. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 29, 2021

Whatever he decides after this season, Aaron Rodgers says it will be a “quick decision” instead of a long, drawn-out process. He’ll speak with people close to him, including key members of #Packers, after the season ends and determine how he’ll move forward. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 29, 2021

No one really thinks Rodgers is gonna actually retire after this season, do they? https://t.co/qii45QOQ1w — Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) December 29, 2021

There is no shot Rodgers is retiring https://t.co/pQ0F1Zx0sj — 🎄🧑🏼‍🎄 (@TheBg_12) December 29, 2021

Almost similar to what Rodgers said yesterday on the @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/kn1iTlgOzlpic.twitter.com/Qb5Hj1eGcu — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) December 29, 2021