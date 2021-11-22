Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Rumors From Monday

Are the Denver Broncos gearing up for a run at Aaron Rodgers in 2022?

Could be…

The Broncos signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a big extension on Monday, securing another one of their key skill players.

This is the Broncos’ second notable wide receiver move in recent weeks.

Denver extended wide receiver Tim Patrick’s contract earlier this month.

The Broncos appear to be going all-in on their current window, despite the fact that they have yet to sign a franchise quarterback.

However, by 2022, this could be different.

Since the trade rumors surfaced, Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos.

While the Broncos were unable to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason, things may be different in 2022.

In 2022, the Green Bay Packers quarterback may not be the only star to switch teams.

Russell Wilson is another player who could be traded.

This offseason, the Broncos may have the best chance of any team to land a superstar quarterback.

In Denver, the offseason could be quite eventful.

