The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Rumors From Monday

Are the Denver Broncos gearing up for a run at Aaron Rodgers in 2022?

Could be…

The Broncos signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a big extension on Monday, securing another one of their key skill players.

This is the Broncos’ second notable wide receiver move in recent weeks.

Denver extended wide receiver Tim Patrick’s contract earlier this month.

The Broncos appear to be going all-in on their current window, despite the fact that they have yet to sign a franchise quarterback.

However, by 2022, this could be different.

Since the trade rumors surfaced, Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos.

While the Broncos were unable to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason, things may be different in 2022.

In 2022, the Green Bay Packers quarterback may not be the only star to switch teams.

Russell Wilson is another player who could be traded.

This offseason, the Broncos may have the best chance of any team to land a superstar quarterback.

In Denver, the offseason could be quite eventful.

The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero. It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

The #Broncos are signing WR Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2021

Contrary to hot take radio speculation about a “roster rebuild” the big contracts handed out to WRs Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton suggests the front office believes this roster is in a window, and just needs to find the QB. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 22, 2021

The #Broncos are currently attending the #Buccaneers’ school of: Attracting a Future HOF QB — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 22, 2021