The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’s Accusation

The NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’s Accusation

Boomer Esiason of WFAN’s Morning Show with Boomer and Gio shared a text message from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threatening to boycott the Super Bowl if his team makes it.

This week, Rodgers addressed the rumor, calling it “the dumbest f—ing thing” he has ever heard.

Despite the fact that this debate should be over, Colin Cowherd has added fuel to the fire.

He told a similar story to Esiason’s.

“I got a text from a Virginia number several years ago when I was ripping Aaron Rodgers.”

“I don’t know how it happened, but it was anonymous, and it was giving me Packers insider information,” Cowherd said.

“Some of it was pretty darned detailed, like a lot more than the average fan.”

So I looked up the number, and I looked up the number’s address, and it didn’t appear to be someone who worked for an NFL team in any way.

But there was far too much information to not be an insider – information that had not yet been made public.

“So when I hear Aaron Rodgers’ story about Boomer and compare it to my own – it’s the only time it’s happened in my career – it’s almost as if someone was trying to make Boomer look bad.”

Is it possible that someone in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is attempting to launch a disinformation campaign that he can use to validate the media’s inaccuracy?”

Cowherd made an excellent case, but it doesn’t appear that NFL fans agree with him.

“That is…. certainly one way to look at it Colin,” said one fan.

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

