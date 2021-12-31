The NFL Community Reacts To AJ Brown’s News From Friday

Despite playing in Tennessee’s most recent game, Titans wide receiver AJ Brown was listed as out again this week.

On Friday, however, the Pro Bowl wide receiver had a surprise in store for his fans.

Brown has returned to Titans practice, according to Titans insider Jim Wyatt.

He included a video of Brown joining the team on the field and grooving to the music blasting from the loudspeakers.

Brown has missed four games this season and is on pace to finish with less than 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his three-year career.

This season, he’s hauled in 57 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns.

However, there is a strong link between Brown’s performance and the offense as a whole.

This season, the Titans are 4-0 when Brown catches more than 50 yards.

Brown has a 13-2 career record when he goes over 90 yards.

It’s no surprise, then, that Titans fans were overjoyed to see the 2020 Pro Bowler return to the fold:

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s A.J. Brown News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s A.J. Brown News

I am happy about it too https://t.co/JmgG5NVBQ5 — Vincenzo (@HeHateV) December 31, 2021

all is good lol https://t.co/6yepgyezAd — Titans 10-5, ISU 12-0 Bulls 22-10 #majormark (@PeckBrandon86) December 31, 2021