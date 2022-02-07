The NFL Community Reacts to Alvin Kamara’s Arrest

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints had an uneventful Pro Bowl, catching a couple of passes in the NFC’s loss to the AFC.

Following the game, however, the NFL star is said to have run into some difficulties.

The New Orleans Saints running back was arrested on Saturday, according to a press release from the Las Vegas police department, for an incident at a nightclub.

Kamara was reportedly arrested for battery causing serious bodily harm.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to reports.

According to reports, an investigation into the incident is underway.

The full press release can be found here:

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNVpic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Las Vegas police arrested Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara after today’s Pro Bowl: https://t.co/5h46KoOaRN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Does NFL news ever sleep ? 😴 https://t.co/4AY5LfmcSd — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2022

Incident with #Saints RB Alvin Kamara happened Saturday at a Las Vegas nightclub. He played in today’s Pro Bowl and was just arrested. https://t.co/PD0zOqD5J2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2022