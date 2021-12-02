The NFL Community Reacts To Alvin Kamara’s News On Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To Alvin Kamara’s News From Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints have lost their last four games in a row.

The fact that Alvin Kamara has been out for the majority of that time isn’t a coincidence.

Kamara sprained his MCL against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

The All-Pro running back was expected to return soon, but his recovery took a turn for the worse.

This week, Kamara has been a limited participant in every practice session, indicating that he’s on the mend.

His status for this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys was listed as questionable on Wednesday afternoon by the Saints.

The Saints are obviously being cautious with Kamara’s knee injury, so there’s a chance he won’t play this Thursday night.

However, NFL fans are hoping this is not the case.

Here are some fan reactions to Kamara’s most recent update:

He’s gonna play. Just prepare for him to play. Please. https://t.co/udeqbmnbwu — Branden (@ThatBrandenGuy) December 1, 2021