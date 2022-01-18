The NFL Community Reacts To Amari Cooper Rumors
Those hoping for a quiet offseason from the Dallas Cowboys are in for a rude awakening.
There’s a lot of talk that the Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper in the coming months.
Cooper’s current contract with the Cowboys has three years left on it, but the team already has a lot of wide receivers and can afford to lose one or two of them.
Cooper’s trade could allow the Cowboys to focus on other areas of need.
On Sunday, the former Alabama star talked about his future with the Cowboys and said he’s not sure he’ll be back next season.
‘I don’t make those decisions,’ Cooper says when asked if he’ll return next season.
I honestly have no idea, but I’m hoping.’
NFL World Reacts To The Amari Cooper Speculation
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has three years left on his current contract, but the team could choose to part ways to create extra cap space this offseason.
Cooper when asked about being back next season: “I don’t make those decisions. I honestly don’t know, but hopefully.”
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 18, 2022
Man I really hope the Cowboys don't let Cooper go, despite his contract dude has been nothing but a playmaker since coming to Dallas from Oakland
— Chaz Wright (@Thewrightman55) January 18, 2022
We've heard about this being a possibility for awhile now. But if it actually happens, we riot.
— Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) January 18, 2022
He needs to stay, CeeDee isn't ready and I'm not quite sure if he will ever be a real WR1.
— ▶️@🖖🏼📍▶️ (@_KoreanHeir) January 18, 2022
Getting rid of Cooper just to save some money isn't the answer for a whole host of reasons. This shouldn't be said but actually implementing him as a focal point in the offense should be the start.
— William Spencer III (@Hype_Phinest) January 18, 2022