The NFL Community Reacts To Amari Cooper Rumors

Those hoping for a quiet offseason from the Dallas Cowboys are in for a rude awakening.

There’s a lot of talk that the Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper in the coming months.

Cooper’s current contract with the Cowboys has three years left on it, but the team already has a lot of wide receivers and can afford to lose one or two of them.

Cooper’s trade could allow the Cowboys to focus on other areas of need.

On Sunday, the former Alabama star talked about his future with the Cowboys and said he’s not sure he’ll be back next season.

‘I don’t make those decisions,’ Cooper says when asked if he’ll return next season.

I honestly have no idea, but I’m hoping.’

