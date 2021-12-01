The NFL Community Reacts To Amari Cooper’s News From Wednesday

Over the last week and a half, the Dallas Cowboys have had a lot of bad luck.

Cowboys fans should be relieved by the latest news about star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper is expected to travel with the team to tomorrow’s game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder on Wednesday.

Cooper has been out of the last two games because of COVID-19.

The Cowboys have had a rough patch recently, thanks in part to injuries and COVID infections.

They’ve dropped three of their last four games, including a Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders six days ago.

Cooper has been a key component of the Cowboys’ passing game this season.

In nine games this season, he’s hauled in 44 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

He has the team’s third-most touchdowns and fourth-most yards from scrimmage.

Cowboys fans, understandably, are relieved to see him return:

Cowboys offense is going to be at close to full strength for the Saints. https://t.co/P6NYCLTsvG — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 1, 2021

The answer to my “where the hell did all the Cowboys receiving props go” question https://t.co/jrAXp6rKs9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 1, 2021

Good. Amari needs to be on the field for the Cowboys to win. https://t.co/SM7RDHBZWk — Andrew Cantu (@DrewC_10) December 1, 2021