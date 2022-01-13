The NFL Community Reacts to Amari Cooper’s Thursday News

Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys has been fined by the NFL, just as the playoffs are about to begin.

Cooper was fined (dollar)14,650 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Cooper recently attended a Dallas Mavericks game.

Cooper was not wearing a mask at the game, according to Archer’s report.

“A player who has not been fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he is seated in a separate seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section,” according to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

CeeDee Lamb, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, attended the Mavericks game with Cooper.

He was not fined, however, because he is immune to the disease.

On social media, NFL fans are expressing their opinions on the situation.

Someone reacted to the news by saying, “That was an expensive (dollar)30,000 courtside seat if you include the fine, taxes, and other fees.”