The NFL Community Reacts to Andrew Luck’s Tonight Appearance

The national championship game of the College Football Playoff is just minutes away, as Alabama and Georgia prepare to face off.

ESPN, on the other hand, is breaking down all of the action leading up to the big game.

A former college football and NFL star made an unexpected appearance just over an hour before kickoff.

Before the game, Andrew Luck, the former quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, returned to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans were ecstatic to see Luck back in the spotlight – and with a new look.

Luck was sporting a thick mustache that drew the attention of the entire country earlier tonight.

“Andrew Luck is back on the field tonight before the National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.”

“I’m also sporting an epic mustache these days,” ESPN’s Field Yates said.

NFL World Reacts To Andrew Luck’s Appearance Tonight

Andrew Luck is back on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight before the National Championship. Sporting a pretty epic mustache these days too. pic.twitter.com/k95bvgQiIp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022